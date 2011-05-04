Capps Votes to Protect States’ Ability to Set Up Health Insurance Exchanges

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted Tuesday against legislation that would repeal grants made available in the health-care law to help states set up their own health insurance exchanges (House Resolution 1213). The legislation passed by a vote of 238-183.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act gave each state the flexibility to decide to either set up its own exchange or have the federal government implement it. For states that want to set up their own exchanges, funding is available to help them do so.

California was the first state in the country to enact legislation to create its own health insurance exchange, and the California Health and Human Services Agency has already received a $1 million grant to begin to implement it.

Given the crisis facing California’s budget, the federal resources are essential to California’s success in setting up its own exchange. If the legislation to repeal the grants to states is signed into law, California would either need to fund the exchange development on its own or allow the federal government to step in and do the work, stripping California of the ability to set up its own exchange, tailored to California’s unique needs.

“California is the largest and most diverse state in the country, and having the flexibility to implement its own unique health insurance exchange is critical to best meeting the needs of my constituents and all Californians,” Capps said. “What I find so puzzling is that while Republicans espouse flexibility for the states, this legislation would take away their ability to implement what works best for them. To be clear, taking funding away from the states to set up the exchanges only serves to have the federal government do it instead. My colleagues across the aisle should support giving states the ability to do what they think is best.”

Capps’ Floor Statement

Statement of Rep. Lois Capps

HR 1213 “Repealing Health Benefit Exchange Implementation”

May 3, 2011

M. Speaker, I rise in strong opposition to this shortsighted legislation.

We all know that the only reason this bill is before us today is to try and derail the Affordable Care Act, which is already helping so many.

And once implemented in 2014, the exchanges this bill targets will make a clear impact on consumers, making it easier for individuals and small business to shop for health insurance coverage based on price and quality.

They will provide the key structure to ensuring that the numerous consumer protection provisions in the law are enacted for state-residents. And they will make the health insurance market both more competitive and more transparent.

The Health Exchange Implementation program is critical to this effort, and has already begun to assist states in establishing an exchange designed to meet their unique needs.

Furthermore, the exchange program recognizes that no one health exchange is going to fit the needs of every state … and gives states flexibility to build the best plan to meet the unique needs of its residents …

… But this bill would defund that, giving states an unfunded mandate. Forty-nine states have already received at least $1 million to begin this process … And as their plan evolves, states are poised to move from planning to implementation. However, repeal will stop this development in its tracks.

What is clear is that a vote for this bill doesn’t reduce cost s— it just shifts them onto the back of already cash-strapped states ... and increases the likelihood that a state will ask the federal government to design and implement their exchange.

It means delays — delays that CBO has noted will lead to increased costs for consumers in the exchanges …

Delays that will result in 2 million more Americans being uninsured through 2015 alone ...

I find it ironic that my Republican colleagues who for so long have called for increasing a state’s flexibility and autonomy are here to vote down a program that does exactly that — especially when their vote will lead to increased costs to consumers and more Americans being on the uninsured roles.

I urge my colleagues — on both sides of the aisle — to vote against HR 1213.

I yield back.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.