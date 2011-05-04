Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:06 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Votes to Hire Consultant to Help with City Trash Contract

Councilman Dale Francisco casts the lone dissenting vote, saying the city should first decide what it wants in terms of services

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 4, 2011 | 2:55 a.m.

In what is likely to be a contentious decision, the Santa Barbara City Council will reach out to a consultant to help in the process of awarding one company a highly lucrative trash contract. The move was approved 6-1 on Tuesday, with Councilman Dale Francisco dissenting.

One of the city’s two trash collection zones is up for grabs when that contract expires in 2013. Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara holds the Zone 1 contract, and MarBorg Industries holds the other — and the two have been in a contentious bidding war for the past year.

Santa Barbara County, as well as the City of Goleta, recently approved contracts with MarBorg, and Allied’s last territory is on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

Aside from the contentious nature of the bidding, the contracts are huge and can last 10 years — or longer. The contract for only Zone 1 will exceed $80 million if the term is 10 years, according to Kristy Schmidt, the city’s employee relations manager.

The City Council awarded the consulting contract to HF&H Consultants LLC. The amount for the consultant can’t exceed $110,200, and that money will come from the city’s solid waste fund reserves.

The company specializes in advising cities and counties about solid waste and recycling. A city staff report stated that the company had conducted hundreds of similar negotiations, and hoped the consultant would be able to save the city money in the long term. The hauler selected would have to reimburse the city for the costs as part of the agreement. The city went through a similar process in 2001, and contracted with an outside firm.

“It is a small price to pay with potentially great trade-offs,” Schmidt said.

It’s likely that the city will see about five companies come out to bid throughout the process, and the consultant will help the city craft a request for proposals, based on the recent documents the county put together in its bidding process.

Councilman Randy Rowse raised questions about some of the programs the city has embraced, and whether they deserve to continue in the new contracts. The city’s foodscraps program and whether it was sustainable was of particular interest to Rowse, who has used the program personally. Santa Barbara County and its cities are struggling with how to deal with limited space at Tajiguas landfill, and the foodscraps program is one way to divert compostables from the dump.

City Finance Director Bob Samario said he did think it was sustainable, particularly among commercial establishments. Burying trash is the most expensive way to deal with waste, he said, adding that it costs $55 per ton to divert waste and $72 a ton to bury it at Tajiguas.

Francisco also drew attention to the program. The city had hired a consultant before administering that program, but the city had come up with $500,000 in the process and had to raise rates.

“We need to decide exactly what it is that we want in terms of solid waste services before we hire a consultant,” he said.

Schmidt later said that a consultant would be brought on board to help the council decide which services it wanted, not the other way around.

“Our idea was to bring a consultant on board to help you determine what you want,” Schmidt said.

According to plans from HF&F, the company expects to select trash contractors for negotiations by July 2012 and initiate the new service by June 2013.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 