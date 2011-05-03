Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:28 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Water Project Wins Best Practice Award for Sustainability

Annual Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Awards honors storm drain replacement work on campus

By UCSB | May 3, 2011 | 2:46 p.m.

UCSB has received a Best Practice Award in the annual Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Awards competition sponsored by the California Higher Education Sustainability Conference.

UCSB was a winner in the category of Water Efficiency & Site Water Quality for its San Nicolas wetland and library mall storm drain project. The storm drain replacement is part of the campus’ infrastructure construction project to replace antiquated utility lines and drains along a corridor that runs from the lagoon to Campbell Hall, on the north end of campus.

The project, which includes more than 20,000 square feet of permeable pavers, began last September and will be completed this summer.

The San Nicolas wetland restoration project was guided by UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration, with the support of the Associated Students Coastal Fund. The main portion of the site has been transformed from a large area of invasive Kikuyu grass and weeds to a diverse landscape with more than 36 native species of plants. More than 2,500 plants were installed in the area, which will help absorb water runoff from the campus mesa to the lagoon below.

“This project reflects a campus commitment to integrating best management practices for handling storm water with all campus projects, and showcases the interrelationships between UCSB’s mesa location and surrounding coastal habitats,” said Marc Fisher, senior associate vice chancellor of administrative services.

UCSB shares the Water Efficiency & Site Water Quality award with UC Davis and Mira Costa College. UCSB won for site water quality, while UC Davis was the winner for water efficiency for its Brewery, Winery, and Food Processing Complex. Mira Costa was honored for its Horticulture Rainwater Harvesting program.

Representatives from UCSB will receive the award at the annual California Higher Education Sustainability Conference July 10-13 at California State University, Long Beach. At that time, UCSB sustainability representatives will make a presentation about their award-winning program.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 