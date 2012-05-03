Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy Responds to Passing of Acclaimed Violinist Zvi Zeitlin

He served as a faculty member at the academy from 1973 to 2011

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | May 3, 2012 | 2:46 p.m.

Music Academy of the West President Scott Reed has issued the following statement regarding the death of celebrated violinist Zvi Zeitlin, who served as a faculty member at the renowned classical music institution from 1973 to 2011.

“Zvi Zeitlin was a living testament to the power and nobility of music and life lived in its service,” Reed said. “An iconic presence in the great concert halls and teaching studios of the world, Zvi was a man of uncommon vision and generosity of spirit, and we are profoundly grateful for his many lasting contributions to the Music Academy of the West over nearly four decades. An entire generation of accomplished, self-assured violinists will serve as an enduring tribute to his extraordinary gifts as a teacher and mentor.”

Considered one of the most important violinists of the 20th century, Zeitlin became the youngest scholarship student in the history of Juilliard at age 11, and went on to perform the entire violin repertoire with most of the great orchestras of the world under such conductors as Leonard Bernstein, Zubin Mehta, Christoph von Dohnányi, James Levine, Pierre Boulez and Igor Stravinsky.

A founding member of the Eastman Trio, he recorded all of Stravinsky’s violin and piano works and the unaccompanied Elegy, as well as works by American composers Aaron Copland, Alfred Reynolds, Lukas Foss, Jacob Druckman, Samuel Adler and George Rochberg.

Zeitlin recently retired as professor of violin at the Eastman School of Music, where he had been a faculty member since 1967. He was named the conservatory’s first Kilbourn Professor (1974) and Distinguished Professor of Violin (1998).

In January, he became the inaugural recipient of the honorary title Emeritus Faculty Member in recognition of his many contributions while at the Music Academy of the West.

Zeitlin died at age 90 on Wednesday in New York. The Music Academy will celebrate his legacy during its 65th annual Summer Festival, which begins June 18.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 