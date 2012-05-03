Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Adam Phillips to Headline Free Concert at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Sunday's performance will feature traditional hymns and gospel songs

By Ruth Bartz for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church | May 3, 2012 | 5:35 p.m.

Adam Phillips, along with local favorites Meghan Joyce, David West and Blaine Sprouse, is offering a free concert of traditional hymns and gospel songs in fresh, acoustic arrangements at 3 p.m. Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The concert will feature classics “In the Garden,” “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “In the Sweet By and By” in new arrangements with fiddle, mandolin and acoustic guitar.

Phillips is the director of music and worship leader at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goleta and gigs with his band and various other ensembles. He was the cantor/psalmist at the Old Mission Santa Barbara, and has been in the Young Artist Program with Opera Santa Barbara and a soloist with the Choral Society, Quire of Voyces, and Adelfos. He was recently the soloist in “Love, Love, Love” at the Granada Theatre.

Sprouse has played with Jimmy Martin as a Sunny Mountain Boy and Bill Monroe as a Bluegrass Boy. He recorded with a stunning array of legendary bluegrass and country artists, among them Charlie Louvin, Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys, the Osborne Brothers and Alabama on “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band).”

After the release of three critically acclaimed solo recordings, Sprouse produced Indian Springs, a twin fiddle album with Kenny Baker on which they exhibit intuitive chemistry. Sprouse fulfilled a lifelong desire to return to school to complete his education and earn a law degree. But in 2009, music interest resurfaced when his fourth solo recording, “Dogwood Winter,” was reissued as Appalachian Mountain Fiddler.

West, a multi-instrumentalist, has produced more than 60 albums as a staff producer for CMH Records in Los Angeles, and many more as a freelance producer through his Play Ball! Musical Services and Studio “Z” based in Santa Barbara. As a session guitarist (acoustic and electric), bassist (upright and electric), banjoist (five-string) and mandolinist, his playing has appeared on hundreds of CDs, TV shows and commercials, plus many film soundtracks.

His early career was spent on the road with “neo-bluegrass” band Cache Valley Drifters (founding member) and as an accompanist to songwriter Kate Wolf. The last 15 years have been devoted primarily to being a studio musician. He still occasionally tours, backing up some of his favorite musicians, including Peter Lewis (Moby Grape), Chris Hillman (The Byrds), California musician/musicologist Peter Feldmann and Nashville/California songwriter Kate Wallace.

Adam released his first album, Come Home (a collection of hymns and gospel songs), with instrumentals by Doug Clegg, David West, Tom Ball and Claudia Kiser, and recently released his Christmas album Songs of Old. Both are available on Amazon and iTunes.

— Ruth Bartz represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 