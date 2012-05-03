Adam Phillips to Headline Free Concert at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Adam Phillips, along with local favorites Meghan Joyce, David West and Blaine Sprouse, is offering a free concert of traditional hymns and gospel songs in fresh, acoustic arrangements at 3 p.m. Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The concert will feature classics “In the Garden,” “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “In the Sweet By and By” in new arrangements with fiddle, mandolin and acoustic guitar.

Phillips is the director of music and worship leader at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goleta and gigs with his band and various other ensembles. He was the cantor/psalmist at the Old Mission Santa Barbara, and has been in the Young Artist Program with Opera Santa Barbara and a soloist with the Choral Society, Quire of Voyces, and Adelfos. He was recently the soloist in “Love, Love, Love” at the Granada Theatre.

Sprouse has played with Jimmy Martin as a Sunny Mountain Boy and Bill Monroe as a Bluegrass Boy. He recorded with a stunning array of legendary bluegrass and country artists, among them Charlie Louvin, Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys, the Osborne Brothers and Alabama on “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band).”

After the release of three critically acclaimed solo recordings, Sprouse produced Indian Springs, a twin fiddle album with Kenny Baker on which they exhibit intuitive chemistry. Sprouse fulfilled a lifelong desire to return to school to complete his education and earn a law degree. But in 2009, music interest resurfaced when his fourth solo recording, “Dogwood Winter,” was reissued as Appalachian Mountain Fiddler.

West, a multi-instrumentalist, has produced more than 60 albums as a staff producer for CMH Records in Los Angeles, and many more as a freelance producer through his Play Ball! Musical Services and Studio “Z” based in Santa Barbara. As a session guitarist (acoustic and electric), bassist (upright and electric), banjoist (five-string) and mandolinist, his playing has appeared on hundreds of CDs, TV shows and commercials, plus many film soundtracks.

His early career was spent on the road with “neo-bluegrass” band Cache Valley Drifters (founding member) and as an accompanist to songwriter Kate Wolf. The last 15 years have been devoted primarily to being a studio musician. He still occasionally tours, backing up some of his favorite musicians, including Peter Lewis (Moby Grape), Chris Hillman (The Byrds), California musician/musicologist Peter Feldmann and Nashville/California songwriter Kate Wallace.

Adam released his first album, Come Home (a collection of hymns and gospel songs), with instrumentals by Doug Clegg, David West, Tom Ball and Claudia Kiser, and recently released his Christmas album Songs of Old. Both are available on Amazon and iTunes.

— Ruth Bartz represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.