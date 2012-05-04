Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Chambers of Commerce Alliance Endorses Abel Maldonado for Congress

Organization cites the candidate's 'proven record' on job creation and economic growth

By Abel Maldonado for Congress Campaign | May 4, 2012

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties has announced its endorsement of congressional candidate Abel Maldonado.

The Chambers Alliance board voted overwhelmingly to endorse the former lieutenant governor, a candidate for Congress in California’s 24th Congressional District.

With small businesses on the Central Coast and across the nation facing prolonged uncertainty over rising energy costs, pending regulations and the threat of new taxes, we need leaders in Congress who will fight through the gridlock.

“We’re endorsing Abel Maldonado because of his proven record and ability to get things done in support of Central Coast job creation and economic growth,” said Suzanne Scar, past chairwoman of the Chambers Alliance. “Abel Maldonado has demonstrated as a small-business owner and citizen legislator his commitment to protecting and advancing the interests of Central Coast job creators.”

“It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the Chamber Alliance,” Maldonado said. “This organization has done a phenomenal job of joining together with local Chambers of Commerce in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in promoting small-business growth and entrepreneurship.”

In a state with more than 12 percent unemployment, leaders are needed who understand the difficulties small businesses face every day with regulations, access to credit and general loss of confidence in our current political system.

“The small-business owner today has no confidence in government,” Maldonado said. “It is imperative that we provide certainty to spur investment and economic growth. As a congressperson, my top priority will be jobs, jobs and more jobs.”

The Chamber Alliance includes district chambers in Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Ventura along with seven others.

 

