Candidate Chris Mitchum Signs ‘Contract From America’

Pledge designed by citizens calls for accountability and restoration of constitutional value

By Chris Mitchum for Congress | May 3, 2012 | 12:19 p.m.

Chris Mitchum, congressional candidate for California’s 24th Congressional District, released the following statement regarding his signing of the “Contract From America,” a pledge designed by citizens to end to deficit spending, borrowing, high taxes and bailouts.

“For too long, politicians have spent too much, borrowed too much and taxed too much,” Mitchum said. “The time has come to put our country back on the right path and the ‘Contract From America’ lays out a vision that will do just that. I am proud to lend my signature and my commitment to restoring a commonsense, constitutional approach to governing in Washington.”

The Contract From America

» 1. Protect the Constitution — Require each bill to identify the specific provision of the Constitution that gives Congress the power to do what the bill does.

» 2. Reject Cap and Trade — Stop costly new regulations that would increase unemployment, raise consumer prices and weaken the nation’s global competitiveness with virtually no impact on global temperatures.

» 3. Demand a Balanced Budget — Begin the constitutional amendment process to require a balanced budget with a two-thirds majority needed for any tax hike.

» 4. Enact Fundamental Tax Reform — Adopt a simple and fair single-rate tax system by scrapping the internal revenue code and replacing it with one that is no longer than 4,543 words, the length of the original Constitution.

» 5. Restore Fiscal Responsibility and Constitutionally Limited Government in Washington — Create a Blue Ribbon task force that engages in a complete audit of federal agencies and programs, assessing their constitutionality, and identifying duplication, waste, ineffectiveness, and agencies and programs better left for the states or local authorities, or ripe for wholesale reform or elimination due to our efforts to restore limited government consistent with the U.S. Constitution’s meaning.

» 6. End Runaway Government Spending — Impose a statutory cap limiting the annual growth in total federal spending to the sum of the inflation rate plus the percentage of population growth.

» 7. Defund, Repeal and Replace Government-Run Health Care — Defund, repeal and replace the recently passed government-run health care with a system that actually makes health care and insurance more affordable by enabling a competitive, open, and transparent free-market health care and health insurance system that isn’t restricted by state boundaries.

» 8. Pass an “All-of-the-Above” Energy Policy — Authorize the exploration of proven energy reserves to reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources from unstable countries and reduce regulatory barriers to all other forms of energy creation, lowering prices and creating competition and jobs.

» 9. Stop the Pork — Place a moratorium on all earmarks until the budget is balanced, and then require a two-thirds majority to pass any earmark.

» 10. Stop the Tax Hikes — Permanently repeal all tax hikes, including those to the income, capital gains, and death taxes, currently scheduled to begin in 2011.

 

