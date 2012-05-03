City of Goleta to Host Roundabout Open House

Learn how to 'drive, bike and walk' through the planned roundabout at Los Carneros Road and Calle Real

From 6 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday, May 9, the City of Goleta will host an open house regarding the roundabout that will be constructed at the intersection of Los Carneros Road and Calle Real this summer.

This roundabout will be the first in Goleta, and the city is committed to helping the community better understand how to use this traffic improvement.

Participants will learn how to “drive, bike and walk” through the new roundabout with an interactive exercise. Attendees can drop by anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. Activities will also be available for children.

Click here for more information about the roundabout and to view additional online resources about using roundabouts.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.