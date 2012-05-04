Doubles Run Ends for Chargers in Semifinals of League Tournament

The doubles run came to an end Thursday for the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team in the semifinals of the Channel League Individual Tournament.

The Santa Barbara High School duo of Logan Liddell and Morgan Hale defeated Chargers Josh Wang and Patrick Corpuz, 6-1, 6-4.

We are proud and honored to be among the four semifinalists in doubles this season. We are impressed with our young “fiery freshmen” team of Wang and Corpuz, who partnered only for this Channel League tournament, took two matches and finished by playing against the No. 1 seed in one of the semifinals.

They came out poised and relaxed. If they were nervous, we could not tell. They fired up their shots and serves, and went for broke. Hale and Liddell had the edge in most of the rallies, but Wang and Corpuz were not afraid to battle back with winners up the middle and up the line.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.