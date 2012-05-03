Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

EENG to Premiere ‘Investing in Our Youth’ Gala & Auction

Assemblyman Das Williams will speak on behalf of Environmental Education for the Next Generation

By Ryland King for Environmental Education for the Next Generation | May 3, 2012 | 12:32 p.m.

Environmental Education for the Next Generation will premiere “Investing in Our Youth” Gala & Auction from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Chase Palm Park Plaza, 305 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The celebration will bring together more than 200 community members to champion EENG’s mission for instilling sustainable action throughout communities, and will feature fabulous music, food, wine and auction items. As part of the night’s events, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will speak on behalf of the organization’s mission and Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, will emcee the live auction.

“Be the first to help out one of the biggest upcoming organizations in Santa Barbara and beyond,” said Dave Fortson, CEO of LoaTree.

The UCSB undergraduate-founded organization began in 2009 with a handful of inspired UCSB students teaching 25 students at Isla Vista School. Now, hundreds of passionate college students all over California teach more than 2,300 elementary school students each year.

EENG links teams of college student volunteers with first- and second-grade classrooms for an eight-week program filled with activities, experiments and discussion that empower kids and college students to embrace sustainable action, powering their voices to amplify throughout the community.

There will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate Mother’s Day at the gala, whether by winning the Mothers’ Appreciation Basket — a $1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift package worth more than $1,000 — or by pampering the mothers in attendance by snagging a deal during the live auction to a luxurious weekend getaway at Avila Beach, a relaxing vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and many other enticing vacation packages.

The event will open to the public at 4 p.m., and tickets are $50 per person and available in advance (until they are sold out). Sliding scale tickets are available. Sponsorships are welcomed at $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 levels. Chase Palm Park Plaza is located at the corner of Cabrillo Boulevard and Garden Street.

Click here for more information or email Vanessa Duenas at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Ryland King is the founder and executive director of Environmental Education for the Next Generation.

