Highway 101 Landscape Maintenance Set for Friday in Montecito

Crews will perform overnight work from Olive Mill Road to Sheffield Drive

A project to perform landscape maintenance in the center median on Highway 101 in the Montecito area will take place during the overnight hours on Friday in the following locations:

» The No. 1 (fast lane) of southbound Highway 101 from Olive Mill Road to Sheffield Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

» The northbound shoulder near the center median of Highway 101 from Olive Mill Road to Sheffield Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to ensure the safety of motorists and the Caltrans maintenance team.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.