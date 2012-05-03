Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Impulse Advanced Communications President Attends Key Industry Meeting

Dave Clark participants in Lobby Day of the California Association of Competitive Telecommunications Companies

By Jennifer Goddard for Impulse Advanced Communications | May 3, 2012 | 5:29 p.m.

Dave Clark, president of Impulse Advanced Communications, a Santa Barbara-based provider of voice and data communications services, attended the 2012 Annual Meeting and Lobby Day of the California Association of Competitive Telecommunications Companies.

The meeting, held recently in Sacramento, provides an opportunity for CALTEL members to discuss regulatory and legislative initiatives important to entrepreneurial telecommunications companies such as Impulse Advanced Communications. The members also review bills in the Legislature that CALTEL supports, opposes or is monitoring.

CALTEL is a nonprofit trade group that promotes fair and open competition and customer-focused service in California telecommunications.

The event’s Lobby Day, which Clark attended, allows executives to speak directly with key legislators and regulators about initiatives crucial to the ability of telecommunications companies to deploy next-generation networks in California, such as Impulse Broadband Ethernet, which Impulse Advanced Communications rolled out recently to meet the demands of businesses in south Santa Barbara County.

Among the officials attending were Camille Wagner, legislative secretary from the office of Gov. Jerry Brown; Assemblyman Steve Bradford, D-Inglewood, chair of the Assembly Utilities and Commerce Committee; California Public Utilities Commission Commissioner Catherine Sandoval; and state Sen. Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield, vice chair of the Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Impulse Advanced Communications.

 

