Letter to the Editor: Injustice of Murder Trial

In-jus-tice, noun; 1) absence of justice: violation of rights of another: unfairness; 2) an unjust act: wrong.

Regardless of anyone’s interpretation of what happened on the early morning hours of May 15, 2011, justice should have been served with a verdict of murder in the Benjamin Vargas trial. One person is incarcerated and another is deceased, no longer coming back to life — dead.

Believing in the law, our courts, our system, justice should always prevail.

We all grow up being taught to abide by laws, we are taught to know right from wrong. From childhood to adolescents we are expected to know there will be consequences for our actions. Our parents, our relatives and mentors all provide us with that example, and it inevitably becomes cliché. Rules are rules in school, in the household, and out in the real world. In the end it is the right message to teach our children as they grow into teenagers, and this message should be solidified as an adult in our community.

In the world there are so many religions. Respectfully, in the Bible, the Ten Commandments, it is written: “Though Shall Not Kill ...”

How is it that a man who committed such a crime is going to teach his son to do right when he himself makes the wrong decisions in life? We all make mistakes, we are all imperfect, but a real man ultimately knows right from wrong.

Laws are not meant to be broken. They are also not meant to be manipulated by high-profile defense attorneys.

Jurors are common people doing there due diligence for their community and for the judicial system. They are everyday hardworking, normal people who are given a huge responsibility for the outcome of a trial that would inevitably change many lives.

Self-defense is what is taught in martial arts, adult education programs and within law enforcement. Self-defense does not warrant 16 stab wounds to another human being, whether they are the attacker or not.

A man is now dead because of this. Death is final, it cannot be reversed and it means that this man’s trial on Earth is forever over, no testimony can change that. When questioning character, please ask yourself if 16 stab wounds warrants a manslaughter charge, or was this murder?

A fight should never end in death. This is the new generation we are encountering. No respect for life, no respect for each other. This mentality has to change or we will have many more cases such as this one. A senseless night turned out the stars on a human life.

After death, can you talk to or tell someone you love them, or hug them? No, because they cannot answer from a covered grave.

However, you can still communicate with a person sitting behind the glass during visitation while shackled as a criminal and in a few years when on parole he will teach his son his version of right from wrong.

It’s a very scary message to send to the public, to young people, adults and our community, that if your lawyer is loud and insistent enough you may just get out of the murder you committed.

Mike and Margaret Rosales

Santa Barbara