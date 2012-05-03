Letter to the Editor: Put ‘Community’ Back In Our Community College

It is up to the SBCC Board of Trustees to put things in order before Dr. Lori Gaskin takes over as president on July 1.

The budget for the next year will be finalized weeks from now, by June 15.

Thanks to the urging of interim President Dr. Jack Friedlander, the summer session was not canceled. Eliminating next summer session, a 50 percent reduction of 12 vocational programs and other class reductions are possibilities. A grassroots group of nonpartisan students and community members hopes to keep cuts as far from these programs and core classes as possible.

The newer members of the Board of Trustees who ran on a platform of transparency have failed to improve relationships between the community it serves and the college.

The college was placed on accreditation probation due to numerous violations by several members. We want the politics off the board and the “community” put back in our community college.

The next trustee meetings are:

» May 10 at 4 p.m. in the MacDougall Administration Center (East Campus)

» May 24 at 4 p.m. in Administration Room 211

At the beginning of meetings under 1.4 Hearing of citizens, members of the public may speak on any subject under the board’s jurisdiction. The time is now to work together on this.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)



Rosanne Crawford

Santa Barbara