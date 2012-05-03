Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Supporters Take Their ‘Hats Off’ for Lobero Theatre at 40th Annual Luncheon

Lobero Associates fundraiser features special guest Cheri Steinkellner, whose Hello! My Baby musical opens this weekend

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | May 3, 2012 | 2:39 p.m.

A bright spring day shined down on the Lobero Theatre Foundation for the 40th Annual Hats Off Luncheon on April 19 at the Montecito Country Club with special guest Cheri Steinkellner and attendees donning beautiful hats and big smiles.

This major outreach event of the year for the Lobero Associates, a volunteer organization that supports the Lobero Theatre, began with opening comments from Master of Ceremonies Marti Bell and was followed by a welcome message from Lobero Associates President Annie Williams.

Williams was excited about the festive atmosphere and told Noozhawk about some of the special moments that make Hats Off unique.

“It’s very special that we’ve been doing this for four decades now, and actually we have one of our founding members here who’s still involved in the Associates — Marilene Sherman is here today,” Williams said. “Everyone gets all dressed up and everybody wears their hats, and because the Lobero is such a wonderful gem in our community.”

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

A delicious luncheon from Montecito Country Club Executive Chef Michael Blackwell was served atop black-and-white table settings that provided a contrast to the variety of hats in different colors, shapes and sizes worn by guests around the room.

Blackwell’s delectable servings included chicken with warm potato salad, sautéed potatoes with saffron cream topped off by vanilla crème brulee.

At the conclusion of lunch, acknowledgements and recognition from Hats Off Luncheon Committee chairwoman Jane Litchfield were shared with the crowd of supporters whose wonderful hats provided a colorful mix against the wood beam ceilings and chandeliers in the dining area.

Next, special guest Steinkellner, winner of four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, People’s Choice Award, BAFTA, Writers Guild, Parents Choice and TV Land Legend Awards with TV credits that include The Jeffersons, Benson, The Facts of Life, Family Ties, Who’s the Boss?, Bob and Hope and Gloria, greeted the crowd to discuss her career and excitedly spoke of her upcoming musical performance, Hello! My Baby, running this weekend at the Lobero.

“I’m so excited that we’re bringing an indigenous homegrown musical to our theater for our community,” Steinkellner said. “This show was born here and was inspired by my experience directing a show at Goleta Valley Junior High School. It was raised here. It grew up at the Rubicon. The idea that it started here is the most special thing to me.”

A raffle and centerpiece drawing and piano entertainment from Gil Rosas accompanied the festivities at this lovely afternoon joined by performances from the upcoming musical.

Producer/Director Brian MacDonald and the cast of Hello! My Baby provided entertainment from the critically acclaimed musical about a teenage factory girl, Nelly Gold, who works with Mickey McKee, King of the Song-Pluggers, to write a hit song that leads to a rivalry.

MacDonald concurred with Steinkellner on the community impact for this musical farce for the whole family.

“I think the idea of a Rubicon production coming up and being part of the Lobero is something that I always wanted to see,” MacDonald said. “This kind of collaboration between the Rubicon and the Lobero is something that can benefit both counties and both communities and really celebrate the work that we’re both doing.” 

Hello! My Baby, starring George Ball, Evie Hutton, Ciran McCarthy and Kristine Zbornik, also features Santa Barbara actors Rich Hoag and Tad Murroughs and returns to the Lobero for three performances, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Click here for tickets and information, or call 805.963.0761.

Conceived and written by Steinkellner, Hello! My Baby is a musical for the whole family with musical arrangements and orchestrations by Craig Safan, musical direction by Lloyd Cooper and choreography by Lee Martino.

“It’s a piece that’s really kind of a Valentine to the MGM musicals and the Broadway musicals and musicals in general, and of American songbook,” MacDonald said. “It really celebrates that music and keeps it alive, but really told in a very fast-paced, very funny, very upbeat kind of way for today’s audiences.”

Founded by Jose Lobero in 1873, the Lobero Theatre is California’s oldest continuously operating theater, and the Lobero Associates, over the past five years, has provided funds that resulted in a new courtyard, Steinway piano, state-of-the-art ticketing software and an event tent for the courtyard.

The Lobero Associates graciously thanks the Hats Off Luncheon sponsors:

» Premier sponsors: Montecito Bank & Trust, and Janet and John McCann

» Table sponsors: Gina and Martin Bell, and Jane and Daniel Litchfield

Hello! My Baby is proudly sponsored by Janet and Mark Goldenson and Sandra and Jordan Laby, with honorary producers Anne and Michael Towbes.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]awk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 