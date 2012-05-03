Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Robotics Team 1717 Ranks No. 1 in World

Chief Delphi puts the D’Penguineers in the top spot out of 2,332 teams

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 3, 2012 | 9:26 p.m.

The final season results for all of FIRST Robotics have been posted. With all the matches, regional competitions and championships accounted for, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s FIRST Team 1717 is now ranked No. 1 in the world.

The ranking is done by an independent organization called Chief Delphi.

Team 1717 participated in the FIRST World Robotics Championships in St. Louis last weekend. They did extremely well, handily getting into the finals. Anomalies of some sort were encountered in the finals that were not truly understood, and a request for redress was declined.

In spite of this unfortunate outcome, great news has been received since the April championships. The combined world rankings have been posted, which include numerous factors such as points scored in every match played throughout the entire season, cooperation; points for assisting and other bonus points.

The most important Chief Delphi ranking is known as the OPR, an acronym for Offensive Power Ranking. All the factors noted above yield the OPR and as of Tuesday, Dos Pueblos High School’s FIRST Team 1717, the award-winning D’Penguineers, is ranked No. 1 out of 2,332 robots from around the world.

Congratulations, Team 1717!

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 