Dos Pueblos Robotics Team 1717 Ranks No. 1 in World

Chief Delphi puts the D’Penguineers in the top spot out of 2,332 teams

The final season results for all of FIRST Robotics have been posted. With all the matches, regional competitions and championships accounted for, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s FIRST Team 1717 is now ranked No. 1 in the world.

The ranking is done by an independent organization called Chief Delphi.

Team 1717 participated in the FIRST World Robotics Championships in St. Louis last weekend. They did extremely well, handily getting into the finals. Anomalies of some sort were encountered in the finals that were not truly understood, and a request for redress was declined.

In spite of this unfortunate outcome, great news has been received since the April championships. The combined world rankings have been posted, which include numerous factors such as points scored in every match played throughout the entire season, cooperation; points for assisting and other bonus points.

The most important Chief Delphi ranking is known as the OPR, an acronym for Offensive Power Ranking. All the factors noted above yield the OPR and as of Tuesday, Dos Pueblos High School’s FIRST Team 1717, the award-winning D’Penguineers, is ranked No. 1 out of 2,332 robots from around the world.

Congratulations, Team 1717!

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.