Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

American Heart Association Hosting Santa Barbara Heart Ball on Saturday

By Belinda Gordillo for the American Heart Association | May 3, 2013 | 8:51 p.m.

The American Heart Association will host the 14th annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bacara Resort & Spa.

This event will celebrate the American Heart Association’s mission, philanthropists and volunteers. It will honor lives saved and improved because of the community’s efforts to stop heart disease, the No. 1 killer in Santa Barbara and in the United States.

This year’s event will launch the American Heart Association’s Healthy Futures Program in Santa Barbara County. The program aimed to empower and inspire students and their families to lead healthy lives through nutrition education will reach hundreds of students in Santa Barbara County.

As child obesity has tripled in children ages 6 to 17, it is more crucial than ever to raise awareness and bring back the health of America’s children. Currently, in Santa Barbara County, only 51.5 percent of children ages 2 to 11 and 16.9 percent of teens ages 12 to 17 ate the recommended servings of fruit and vegetables daily.

The evening will unite philanthropic leaders and honor local heart and stroke survivors in a night of elegance, which will include guest speakers and presentations that will inspire you to make a difference.

Heart disease survivor Rich Block, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, will be among the speakers.

The event is sponsored locally by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Montecito Bank & Trust, BMW Santa Barbara, Sansum Clinic and MarBorg Industries. In addition, Mentor Worldwide LLC supported the Healthy Futures program by creating a team of volunteers to lead the lessons to the students of local schools.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 805.963.8862.

— Belinda Gordillo is the director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 