Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:22 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Troupe to Perform ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

By Anacapa School | May 3, 2013 | 3:21 p.m.

Anacapa School’s performing arts department will present a musical stage performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with performances at 7:30 p.m. May 17-18 and 2 p.m. May 19 at the school’s downtown campus, 814 Santa Barbara St.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a musical adaptation of the well-known story of Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who has always longed to be a part of the human world. When the evil sea witch, Ursula, grants her the opportunity to sprout legs and go after the heart of Prince Eric, she jumps at the opportunity. But with Ursula working against her, she’ll need help from her friends and family if she is ever to see her dreams come true.

“This is a magical play,” said Salli Eve, Anacapa’s performing arts teacher. “I am eager to see our stage transformed into an under-the-sea fantasy!”

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Anacapa School students are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door just before each performance. Seating is limited.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981, Anacapa offers rigorous academics, unparalleled civic involvement, arts and humanities at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 