Anacapa School Troupe to Perform ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

Anacapa School’s performing arts department will present a musical stage performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with performances at 7:30 p.m. May 17-18 and 2 p.m. May 19 at the school’s downtown campus, 814 Santa Barbara St.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a musical adaptation of the well-known story of Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who has always longed to be a part of the human world. When the evil sea witch, Ursula, grants her the opportunity to sprout legs and go after the heart of Prince Eric, she jumps at the opportunity. But with Ursula working against her, she’ll need help from her friends and family if she is ever to see her dreams come true.

“This is a magical play,” said Salli Eve, Anacapa’s performing arts teacher. “I am eager to see our stage transformed into an under-the-sea fantasy!”

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Anacapa School students are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door just before each performance. Seating is limited.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC-accredited, college preparatory day school for students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981, Anacapa offers rigorous academics, unparalleled civic involvement, arts and humanities at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.