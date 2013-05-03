Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

El Encanto Hotel Opens Exclusive Cabana Home Boutique

By Jennifer Guess for El Encanto | May 3, 2013 | 2:59 p.m.

On the heels of last month’s successful reopening, El Encanto by Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. now opens doors to Cabana Home … away from home.

The first satellite boutique by Cabana Home features a collection of curated items, including Loro Piana cashmere throws, MacDuff Everton’s The Book of Santa Barbara, Fresco Terry beach bags, hand-poured candles by Aquiesse, Il Fustino olive oil and vinegar, and more.

“It was important to select a partner that aligns with the authentic travel experiences of the luxury Orient-Express brand, as well as El Encanto’s personalized service philosophy,” said Laura McIver, El Encanto general manager. “Cabana Home fits exactly what we were looking for. The exclusive boutique by the beloved local company will complement the unique Santa Barbara lifestyle we are offering our guests.”

“We are thrilled to be working with such a local icon like El Encanto,” Cabana Home principal Caroline Thompson said. “Our goal is to provide guests with a take home reminder of wonderful El Encanto memories until they return to visit the resort. All of our fine gifts and home accessories have been carefully selected from our very own local artisans and favorite resources in Santa Barbara.”

In addition to the shopping experience at the on-site boutique, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, El Encanto also offers in-room shopping for select items from Cabana Home … away from home.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing El Encanto.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 