El Encanto Hotel Opens Exclusive Cabana Home Boutique

On the heels of last month’s successful reopening, El Encanto by Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. now opens doors to Cabana Home … away from home.

The first satellite boutique by Cabana Home features a collection of curated items, including Loro Piana cashmere throws, MacDuff Everton’s The Book of Santa Barbara, Fresco Terry beach bags, hand-poured candles by Aquiesse, Il Fustino olive oil and vinegar, and more.

“It was important to select a partner that aligns with the authentic travel experiences of the luxury Orient-Express brand, as well as El Encanto’s personalized service philosophy,” said Laura McIver, El Encanto general manager. “Cabana Home fits exactly what we were looking for. The exclusive boutique by the beloved local company will complement the unique Santa Barbara lifestyle we are offering our guests.”

“We are thrilled to be working with such a local icon like El Encanto,” Cabana Home principal Caroline Thompson said. “Our goal is to provide guests with a take home reminder of wonderful El Encanto memories until they return to visit the resort. All of our fine gifts and home accessories have been carefully selected from our very own local artisans and favorite resources in Santa Barbara.”

In addition to the shopping experience at the on-site boutique, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, El Encanto also offers in-room shopping for select items from Cabana Home … away from home.

