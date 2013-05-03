Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:19 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ with Letter Carriers’ Food Drive

By Melissa Howard | May 3, 2013 | 4:38 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 marks the 21st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect from our customers non-perishable food donations. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in need, and there are many in Santa Barbara who need our help.

Last year, over 70 million pounds of food was collected, feeding an estimated 30 million people. Over the course of its 20-year history, the drive has collected more than 1 billion pounds of food, thanks to our universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The need for food donations is great. Currently, 50 million Americans — one in six — are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Children in these households feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. And nearly 3 million seniors over age 65 must deal with hunger as well, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.

Our food drive’s timing is pivotal, as well. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available.

Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier National Food Drive is simple. Just leave nonperishable food donations in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 11 and your letter carrier will pick it up. I invite you to join in America’s great day of giving and help “Stamp Out Hunger.”

Melissa Howard
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 