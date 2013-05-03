Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:28 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Men Arrested on Drug Charges

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 3, 2013

Francisco Rojas
Francisco Rojas

Santa Maria police arrested two men early Friday on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drugs for sale.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said an officer was on patrol about 12:45 a.m. in the area of Boone and Depot streets when he noticed a vehicle blocking the alleyway.

As the officer approached the vehicle, according to Flaa, one of the occupants ran away. The officer stayed with the other three occupants.

Flaa said suspects Francisco Rojas, 22, and Justino Ramos, 21, both of Santa Maria, were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

He said a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of more than 17 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sales.

Justino Ramos
Justino Ramos

Rojas was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug for sales. Ramos was arrested on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and under the influence.

Both Rojas and Ramos were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Rojas’ bail was set at $30,000, and Ramos’ bail was set at $10,000.

