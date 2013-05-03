Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:26 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Local YMCAs to Celebrate Older Adults on National Senior Health & Fitness Day

By Bente Maike for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA | May 3, 2013 | 1:38 p.m.

Retirees in the 21st century are set to be the healthiest generation of American seniors ever. Life expectancy has increased from 47 years in 1900, to 68 years in 1950, to 78 years in 2010.

Judi Shor, director of the Pet Therapy Program, will bring canine stars with her to the Santa Barbara Family YMCA for May 29's National Senior Health & Fitness Day.
Judi Shor of the Pet Therapy Program, will bring canine stars with her to the Santa Barbara Family YMCA for May 29’s National Senior Health & Fitness Day.

The interests today’s older adults bring to this stage of life reflect their physical vigor and their need for intellectual stimulation.

To celebrate and encourage seniors to begin or continue with their healthy lifestyles, several of the branches of the Channel Islands YMCA will be hosting activities in conjunction with the 20th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day, the nation’s largest health event for older adults.

“Think Healthy, Eat Healthy, Act Healthy, Be Healthy!” is the theme for this year’s National Senior Health & Fitness Day being held Wednesday, May 29.

As official host sites, the local YMCAs will hold seminars, wellness expos, classes and socials. These events are free, not only to members but to all seniors in the area, giving them the opportunity to join more than 100,000 other seniors across the country, who will be participating in healthy lifestyles activities associated with National Senior Health and Fitness Day.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has planned a fun-filled morning for seniors. Come visit with old friends, make new friends, have some coffee, fruit and yogurt, and tour the Y facility.

At 10:15 a.m., a guest speaker from the Center for Successful Aging, Judi Shor, Pharm.D., director of the Pet Therapy Program, will have actual canine stars with her for “hands-on” demonstrations. Vendor exhibits will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Participation and events will vary by branch, so click here or contact your local YMCA for detailed information.

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Bente Maike is the senior director of membership for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 