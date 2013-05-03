Local YMCAs to Celebrate Older Adults on National Senior Health & Fitness Day

Retirees in the 21st century are set to be the healthiest generation of American seniors ever. Life expectancy has increased from 47 years in 1900, to 68 years in 1950, to 78 years in 2010.

The interests today’s older adults bring to this stage of life reflect their physical vigor and their need for intellectual stimulation.

To celebrate and encourage seniors to begin or continue with their healthy lifestyles, several of the branches of the Channel Islands YMCA will be hosting activities in conjunction with the 20th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day, the nation’s largest health event for older adults.

“Think Healthy, Eat Healthy, Act Healthy, Be Healthy!” is the theme for this year’s National Senior Health & Fitness Day being held Wednesday, May 29.

As official host sites, the local YMCAs will hold seminars, wellness expos, classes and socials. These events are free, not only to members but to all seniors in the area, giving them the opportunity to join more than 100,000 other seniors across the country, who will be participating in healthy lifestyles activities associated with National Senior Health and Fitness Day.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has planned a fun-filled morning for seniors. Come visit with old friends, make new friends, have some coffee, fruit and yogurt, and tour the Y facility.

At 10:15 a.m., a guest speaker from the Center for Successful Aging, Judi Shor, Pharm.D., director of the Pet Therapy Program, will have actual canine stars with her for “hands-on” demonstrations. Vendor exhibits will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Participation and events will vary by branch, so click here or contact your local YMCA for detailed information.

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Bente Maike is the senior director of membership for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.