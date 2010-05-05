Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Landmark Bridges Around the World Employ Suicide Barriers

Pasadena, San Pedro bridges have been outfitted with barriers; Golden Gate, Coronado bridges considering them

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 5, 2010 | 12:59 a.m.

Discussion of a suicide-prevention barrier for Cold Spring Canyon Bridge has been controversial, but many bridges throughout the world, including two in California, already have such barriers. Here’s a list of major bridges using barriers as a suicide-prevention strategy:

» Colorado Street Bridge, Pasadena
Height: 150 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1913, 1992

» Vincent Thomas Bridge, San Pedro
Height: 185 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1963, 1998

» Augusta (Maine) Memorial Bridge, (under renovation)
Height: 100 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1949,1983

» Duke Ellington Bridge, Washington, D.C.
Height: 710 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1935, 1986

» Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia
Height: 456 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1932, 1983

» Jacques Cartier Bridge, Montreal
Height: 162 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1930, 2004

» Bloor Street Viaduct Bridge, Toronto, Canada
Height: 109 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1918, 2003 with the “Luminous Veil”

» Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol, England
Height: 245 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1864, 1998

» Grafton Bridge, Auckland City, New Zealand
Height: 142 feet
Year built, year barrier put in: 1910, 1992

In addition, barriers have been discussed or studied for these bridges:

» Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

» San Diego-Coronado Bridge, San Diego

» George Washington Memorial Bridge (Aurora Bridge), Seattle

» Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Tampa Bay, Fla.

Noozhawk’s Cold Spring Canyon Bridge Series

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

» Click here for the first story in Noozhawk’s four-day series on Cold Spring Canyon Bridge: Public Safety, Preservation Collide on Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

» Click here for Day Two’s main story: Creativity a Hallmark of Bridge Barrier Alternatives, Funding.

» Click here for Day Three’s main story: For Barrier Opponents, There’s No Bridging This Divide.

» Click here for Day Four’s main story: Bridge Barrier Debate May Be Resolved in Span of a Month.

» Click here for Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s explanation of our series.

» Click here for a timeline of Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

» Click here for a list of the various suicide prevention measures that were considered.

» Click here for Cold Spring Canyon Bridge facts and engineering numbers.

» Leading Off: Just What Can We Say, and How? Suicide is a touchy topic for the media. Here’s what Noozhawk does, and why.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 