Landmark Bridges Around the World Employ Suicide Barriers

Pasadena, San Pedro bridges have been outfitted with barriers; Golden Gate, Coronado bridges considering them

Discussion of a suicide-prevention barrier for Cold Spring Canyon Bridge has been controversial, but many bridges throughout the world, including two in California, already have such barriers. Here’s a list of major bridges using barriers as a suicide-prevention strategy:

» Colorado Street Bridge, Pasadena

Height: 150 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1913, 1992

» Vincent Thomas Bridge, San Pedro

Height: 185 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1963, 1998

» Augusta (Maine) Memorial Bridge, (under renovation)

Height: 100 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1949,1983

» Duke Ellington Bridge, Washington, D.C.

Height: 710 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1935, 1986

» Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia

Height: 456 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1932, 1983

» Jacques Cartier Bridge, Montreal

Height: 162 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1930, 2004

» Bloor Street Viaduct Bridge, Toronto, Canada

Height: 109 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1918, 2003 with the “Luminous Veil”

» Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol, England

Height: 245 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1864, 1998

» Grafton Bridge, Auckland City, New Zealand

Height: 142 feet

Year built, year barrier put in: 1910, 1992

In addition, barriers have been discussed or studied for these bridges:

» Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

» San Diego-Coronado Bridge, San Diego

» George Washington Memorial Bridge (Aurora Bridge), Seattle

» Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Tampa Bay, Fla.

