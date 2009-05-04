Boys’ Tennis: Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Dominate Day 1 at League Tourney

The Channel League Tournament was held Monday at Ventura’s Buena High, which has eight courts so all of the tournament’s matches could go on at the same time. All of the players exhibited great sportsmanship and fine tennis. Each school can be proud of the players it brought. The weather was perfect, moderately warm and sunny.
The following players were seeded:
No. 1 Chase Melton (Santa Barbara)
No. 2 Sasha Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos)
No. 3 Billy Grokenberger (Santa Barbara)
No. 4 Jimmy Vaughan (Santa Barbara)
First Round:
Chase Melton (Santa Barbara) defeated Christian Edstrom (Dos Pueblos) 6-2, 6-0
Kyle Tong (Buena) defeated Andrew Laubacher (Ventura) 6-2, 6-1
Travis Enholm (San Marcos) defeated Tyler Espinoza (Buena) 6-2, 6-1
Jimmy Vaughan (Santa Barbara) defeated Harrison Strober (San Marcos) 6-3, 6-0
Billy Grokenberger (Santa Barbara) defeated Michael Manset (Ventura) 6-0, 6-0
Sean-Michael Gaudefroy (San Marcos) defeated Peter Prudhomme (Buena) 6-0, 6-1
Richard Cheng (Dos Pueblos) defeated Andrew Kunz (Ventura) 6-1, 6-1
Sasha Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos) defeated Brian Perrett (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round:
Melton defeated Tong 6-2, 6-1
Vaughan defeated Enholm 6-1, 6-0
Grokenberger defeated Gaudefroy 6-1, 6-1
Grayznov defeated Cheng 6-0, 6-0
On Tuesday, the semifinals and finals will be played at the Pierpont Inn & Racquet Club, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, beginning at 3 p.m.
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.