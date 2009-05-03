Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Caltrans Answers the Call for Trash Cleanup

District employees will participate in Litter Removal and Enforcement Day

By Jim Shivers | May 3, 2009 | 2:42 p.m.

In partnership with Keep California Beautiful and the California Highway Patrol, the Caltrans District 5 office will be participating in a statewide Litter Removal and Enforcement Day on Wednesday. Maintenance crews throughout the Central Coast will be clearing debris from highway roadsides.

Litter is a statewide problem costing taxpayers money that could be spent on transportation projects.

“This year, more than ever, it’s important that we think of ways we can save our taxpayer dollars. With everyone’s help, we could easily save the millions Caltrans spends on cleaning up debris,” said Rich Krumholz, director of Caltrans District 5.

In 2008, Caltrans and its crews spent about $57 million removing 182,000 cubic yards of litter, trash and debris, equivalent to 11,3000 loaded garbage trucks.

Motorists are urged to become more aware of how they contribute to litter on the Central Coast. Not only does litter come from motorists carelessly tossing trash out the window, a great deal of garbage ends up on highways by flying out of the back of pick-up trucks from loads that aren’t covered.

All trash should be disposed of in a trash container. Once on the roadway, litter travels into storm drains and waterways polluting rivers, lakes and the ocean. Highway littering carries fines up to $1,000, enforced by the CHP.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 