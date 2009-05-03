Caltrans Answers the Call for Trash Cleanup

In partnership with Keep California Beautiful and the California Highway Patrol, the Caltrans District 5 office will be participating in a statewide Litter Removal and Enforcement Day on Wednesday. Maintenance crews throughout the Central Coast will be clearing debris from highway roadsides.

Litter is a statewide problem costing taxpayers money that could be spent on transportation projects.

“This year, more than ever, it’s important that we think of ways we can save our taxpayer dollars. With everyone’s help, we could easily save the millions Caltrans spends on cleaning up debris,” said Rich Krumholz, director of Caltrans District 5.

In 2008, Caltrans and its crews spent about $57 million removing 182,000 cubic yards of litter, trash and debris, equivalent to 11,3000 loaded garbage trucks.

Motorists are urged to become more aware of how they contribute to litter on the Central Coast. Not only does litter come from motorists carelessly tossing trash out the window, a great deal of garbage ends up on highways by flying out of the back of pick-up trucks from loads that aren’t covered.

All trash should be disposed of in a trash container. Once on the roadway, litter travels into storm drains and waterways polluting rivers, lakes and the ocean. Highway littering carries fines up to $1,000, enforced by the CHP.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.