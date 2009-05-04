Foundation Creates Community Economic Recovery Fund

The Santa Barbara Foundation has created a new fund, the Community Economic Recovery Fund, which will be used exclusively for grants for food, shelter and/or medical care assistance to nonprofit groups that provide those basic services in Santa Barbara County.

The fund will award grants of up to $50,000 for emergency relief for established organizations with the capacity to assess needs and allocate resources.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation has a decades-long commitment to using philanthropy to benefit communities throughout Santa Barbara County,” foundation President and CEO Ron Gallo said. “When we see extraordinary needs, we respond.”

A Request for Proposals has been sent to large and small social services organizations throughout the county. The RFP is directed at organizations that meet critical needs by providing food, shelter and medical care, as well as those that provide support services in the areas of substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and child abuse. Click here to access the RFP.

Organizations may apply for one of two types of grants: an impact grant of $50,000 or an emergency services grant of $10,000. Consideration will be given to an organization’s ability to allocate resources quickly and effectively. An expedited grant process has been devised so money can be available quickly. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 21. Grants will be awarded during the first week of July.

The Santa Barbara Foundation plans to seed the fund with a commitment of $500,000. Working with its partners in philanthropy — local private foundations, donor advisers and individuals — the foundation anticipates growing the size of the fund during the next two months.

“We hope to increase our commitment by inviting others to join us in contributing to this effort,” said Tanya Gonzales, who manages philanthropic services for the foundation.

For more information about the fund, call the foundation’s grantmaking program department at 805.963.1873.

— Suzanne Farwell is director of communications for the Santa Barbara Foundation.