Housing Authority, Tenants Sit Down to Discuss Where Plans Stand

Officials say the shift to partially private Section 8 ownership stems from costly repairs and upgrades needed at the Goleta developments

Low-income residents from three Housing Authority developments in Goleta have received a little more news about what to expect regarding plans to convert to Section 8 from public housing.

Residents, including many senior citizens, who live in the public housing units in Old Town and Ellwood in Goleta got a chance to ask questions of HACSB officials Monday as the agency held two meetings at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

The meetings were a follow-up to a letter tenants received last week informing them of the agency’s plans to shift the units from public housing to partially private Section 8 housing, administered by its nonprofit arm, Surf Development Co. The letter raised concern among the residents, who feared they may become homeless.

Robert Havlicek, finance director for the HACSB, said the reason for the shift is that there aren’t enough funds in public housing to provide necessary maintenance and upgrades of the properties. The federal Section 8 program, meanwhile, has expanded and the Housing Authority deems it a better opportunity to repair and rehab the units, located at Orange and Magnolia streets in Old Town and on Ellwood Beach Drive in western Goleta. Havlicek assured the crowd that the units are not going on the open market.

“Those units were purchased or built in the mid-1960s,” Havlicek said. Infrastructure repairs need to be made and amenities upgraded. The HACSB is about $2 million behind in upgrades and repairs that need to be made on the properties.

“We’re not taking care of these buildings the way they need to be taken care of,” he said.

The plan is to displace tenants from the 54 units, move them elsewhere with Section 8 vouchers, rehab the units and then give preference to the tenants who were displaced should they wish to return.

“We hope to make the transition seamless,” HACSB Executive Director John Polanskey told Noozhawk last week.

To get into Section 8, tenants would have to apply for the program.

According to the federal Housing and Urban Development department, eligibility for Section 8 is “based on the total annual gross income and family size and is limited to U.S. citizens and specified categories of noncitizens who have eligible immigration status. In general, the family’s income may not exceed 50 percent of the median income for the county or metropolitan area in which the family chooses to live.”

While Housing Authority representatives were optimistic that the tenants’ participation in their public housing program would make them eligible for Section 8, Havlicek couldn’t make any guarantees as he fielded questions from tenants asking questions about rent, displacement and getting into Section 8.

“You all have one thing in common. You’re all in public housing. But each tenant’s specific circumstances are different,” he said, adding that one-on-one counseling through the application process would be provided for the tenants. Rents in Section 8, based on a tenant’s income, “will change a little,” he said.

The tenants won’t see any movement until later this year. The HACSB has an application pending with HUD to allow for the purchase of the units, and is generating a needs assessment to fold into its work plan. At this early stage, Havlicek said, it’s too soon to tell how much would need to be done and how long it would take.

Approvals from HUD would take another four months, Havlicek said. If it doesn’t get the go-ahead, the HACSB would have to try to figure out another way to fund the needed repairs.

For Marvin Anderson, a resident in one of the Old Town facilities, the process won’t be easy, but he is confident things will work out.

“I really don’t think people here have anything to worry about because the same situation happened in IV,“ said Anderson, referring to the HACSB’s recent purchase of the Parkview Apartments in Isla Vista, where the agency also had to relocate tenants for reconstruction work. “I know it’s going to work out.”

