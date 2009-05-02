Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Lessons to Be Unlearned

Looking back, parents weren't always right in the "tricks" they taught us

By Paul Burri | May 2, 2009 | 1:08 p.m.

You know what they say about hindsight — it’s 20/20. Looking back over my growing up years, I realize that not all of the lessons that I learned from my parents were good ones.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

In those years in the 1930s and 1940s growing up in New York City, it was common practice in most movie theaters that children younger than age 10 got in for free. I remember when I was about 11 years old being coached beforehand by my parents, “When they ask you how old you are, say that you’re 9 and a half.” Even then I knew that I was lying, but if my parents told me to do it, it must be acceptable — or at least it was “what everyone else does.” Because it was common practice, it must be OK.

Later, the price for children ages 10 to 13 was less than for adults. When I was 14 and old enough to buy my own movie ticket for the Saturday double feature plus six cartoons and a newsreel, I learned the neat trick of spreading my legs when I got up to the ticket window so I would appear smaller and younger. Lesson learned.

On the other hand, I also was taught that I must never lie to my parents. That was completely unacceptable. I really didn’t see that I was getting mixed messages. It was clear that there were two standards of honesty — one with your parents, relatives (and not always with them) and close friends, and another standard for the rest of the world. It was only when I became an adult that I understood that the phrase flexible standards is an oxymoron, like military intelligence, clean dirt and jumbo shrimp.

When, in my teen years, I started to work in a bicycle store and saw how the owner cheated his customers in numerous ways, I was not repelled or disgusted. On the contrary, I admired how smoothly he could get away with all his dishonest tricks. I even remember trying to think up a few of my own. I’m sure that was because I had learned about those flexible standards. I’m also sure that had I tried to cheat that same bicycle store owner in some way, the consequences would have been serious and immediate. It was OK for him to cheat other people, but no one had better try to cheat him.

It also is interesting to me to realize that if anyone had asked me whether I was an honest person, I would have said yes with no hesitation at all.

Is this meant to be a recrimination of my parents? Not at all. They, too, were trapped in a double-standard system that, probably, their parents had taught them. Nor is this meant to be an apology. Both of my parents are long gone, and I have no way to question them or get them to offer their defense. Therefore, these comments are strictly from my point of view.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business but he is a small business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 