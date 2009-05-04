Santa Barbara Humane Society Unleashes Day of Fun

Sunday's Open House was a meet-and-greet with adoptable animals, among other activities

It was a dog day of spring — although the weather felt like summer — at the Santa Barbara Humane Society Open House on Sunday.

The event invited people to visit adoptable dogs, cats and other animals, and receive discounted pet vaccinations.

Balloon artists and a magician entertained children and adults. Volunteers walked adoptable dogs around the grounds and gave out hot dogs and cold drinks. A dog behaviorist also was on hand to give advice on working with any issues pet owners had with pets.

One highlight for many attendees were the agility tests of dogs jumping over hurdles, going through tunnels and swerving briskly between alternating poles and even climbing up and down a see-saw.

Also at the event was a K-9 unit featuring a German shepherd named Betti, accompanied by K-9 handler Mike McNeil of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

For more information about adopting an animal, visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road or call 805.964.4777.

— Alissa Jesle is a Santa Barbara Humane Society volunteer.