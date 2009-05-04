Santa Maria Job Fair to Help Teens Find Work

'Families for the First Decade' program offers job seekers a chance to meet with employers and recruiters

The city of Santa Maria Families for the First Decade program is hosting a Teen Job Fair at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

This free job fair will benefit junior high and high school students by giving them the opportunity to meet with employers and recruiters who will provide information about summer jobs, volunteer work experiences and educational opportunities. The event is designed to help teens experience and learn about entering the work world and registering for courses that will help them take steps toward their career goals. There will be job applications, informal interviews, drawings, snacks and great door prizes.

Parents, teachers and mentors are encouraged to attend. The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.

The FFD is a network of community-based organizations, businesses and faith communities who work together to offer programs and services that benefit children and families in the Santa Maria Valley. Call 805.925.0951, ext. 519, for more information.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.