School Board Out of Line With Latest Cuts

Budget cuts have been affecting Santa Barbarians across the board, but no one has been tricked and cheated more than our community’s youth. In the past two weeks, both the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Santa Barbara School Board have tried to conceal some of the most prominent youth-targeted budget cuts from the public.

On April 28, the School Board unconstitutionally voted to have the Associated Student Bodies from each of the local public high schools pay for up to 50 percent of the school bookkeeper salary. That could range from $14,000 to $30,000; money students simply do not have through the ASB accounts. This would not only have a huge effect on school activities such as proms, but it would dramatically affect all of our school’s extracurricular activities, ranging from athletics to music to nonprofit clubs on campus.

After the school board quite literally snuck this proposal back onto the agenda over the weekend before the meeting, members voted in favor of having the students pay. This act in itself happens to be illegal, according to Education Code 48937, which states, ”The governing board of any school district shall provide for the supervision of all funds raised by the student body or student organization using the name of the school.”

It also specifically states in the ASB accounting manual that “basic accounting costs that the district has paid in the past should continue to be the responsibility of the district. ASBs should pay for supplementary services that benefit the students, not existing costs that they ASB has not paid for in the past.”

Yet another example of trickery lies in the Parks and Recreation Recommended Budget for 2010, which is being presented to the city council at 6 p.m. Monday, May 5. Teen programs are in danger of been completely eliminated from the spending budget for next year, which means that a multitude of job positions within such programs are at stake, and many youth organizations may be merged and subdivided without proper supervision. None of the youth leadership organizations in town were warned or even consulted about this massive reduction of financial support.

We as a community cannot simply turn our backs on these overwhelmingly underhanded operations. While youth oriented programs and organizations do not generate the most financially, that should in no way decrease their importance within the city.



Elly Iverson is a junior at Santa Barbara High School and a member of the Santa Barbara Youth Council.