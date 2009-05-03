Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:26 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Prom and Circumstance

High-tech times call for new, creative — and elaborate — invitations to high school's night of dance and romance

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | May 3, 2009 | 1:08 a.m.

She: If you were going to ask me to the prom today, how would you do it?

Z: Is this a trick question? Because I can think of about 30 ways that my answer could get me in trouble.

She: No, I’m curious. Asking your date to prom has become a big production. So big that our niece Nikki was splashed all over the Life section of the News Press, “re-enacting” the big moment.

Z: So if I was to answer I’d send you the text message, “will u prom me?” that would be OK?

She: Of course. I might text back, “cook ur own dnnr,” but that would be lovely.

Z: Umm … maybe I could ask all your friends if you were interested in me, and then get one of them to do it?

She: “u go sleep in grg”

Z: Give me a hint.

She: Well, Nikki got a GPS treasure hunt to her prom invitation. Our friend Madeline got a pair of earrings and a big presentation at a restaurant in New York. And Andi opened her locker and had a dozen balloons, confetti and a mime pop out to ask her to the prom.

Z: Seriously?

She: Well, the mime didn’t really say anything.

Z: An actual mime in a box. He didn’t even have to fake the walls.

She: These over-the-top prom invites aren’t just a local thing either. Cory’s boyfriend in Baltimore risked life and limb (and potential disqualification) by jumping into the river during her crew race to ask her to the prom. Alyssa’s boyfriend spelled out “Lyssa Prom?” in 4-foot-tall letters on the high school fence. And Sasha from South River High was kidnapped, blindfolded and forced to walk the plank on a pier, only to be surrounded by flowers, red ribbons, candles and a sign reading “Prom 2009.”

Z: For the prom? I don’t think there are many wedding proposals that elaborate.

She: Apparently, some people at the restaurant actually thought Madeline’s prom proposition was a proposal.

Z: Romance is back.

She: Just not back here at our house.

Z: Come on. It’s not like you’d say yes, anyhow. You’re two grades older than me. You’d never go to the prom with me.

She: Not your prom, at least not back then. You were a raging goofball.

Z: That’s right. I was raging. Yeah, baby.

She: Now younger men are the next big thing. Just ask Demi Moore and Madonna.

Z: If I want to date older women, those are my choices?

She: But the younger man/older woman thing is funny with prom invites now.

Z: Funny like cracking-voices funny?

She: Even if the girl is the one who’s a senior — so it’s technically her prom — boys are still doing the asking.

Z: Years of equality battles, and this is where we’ve landed.

She: I know. It’s very twisted.

Z: It puts a lot of pressure on the boys.

She: I know those poor boys. They don’t need any more pressure.

Z: Especially not just to take a cougar to the prom.

She: I don’t think 18-year-old girls are really cougars. Even if they’re older.

Z: Cougars in training? Lynx? Cougarettes?

She: So, what incredibly creative, funny and romantic way have you thought of to ask me to the prom?

Z: I know! I’ll write a column with you. What could be more romantic? Will you go to the prom with me?

She: Yes, dear.

— Share your prom stories with She and Z at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 