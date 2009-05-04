Suspect Arrested in Shooting Deaths at Santa Barbara Home

The suspect's brother and a female are found after neighbors report hearing shots fired

Santa Barbara police have arrested Corey John Lyons, 50, as a suspect in two shooting deaths at a residence early Monday.

The victims have been identified as Lyons’ brother, Daniel Patrick Lyons, 55, and Barbara Lorene Scharton, 48.

Officers received a call about 1:30 a.m. from neighbors reporting they heard five or six shots and glass breaking from 621 Aurora Ave.

Upon arrival, officers saw a broken window on the second floor of the home.

Police obtained cell phone numbers for the residents, but were unable to reach them.

The SWAT team entered the home and found the victims. The investigation is continuing.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .