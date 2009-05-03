Vote For Your Favorite in Telethon Talent Show

Young performers will compete during the Mother's Day fundraiser for Cottage Children's Hospital

Local student performers will showcase their talents at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Mother’s Day, next Sunday, to help raise awareness and support for the services provided by Cottage Children’s Hospital.

KEYT-TV Channel 3 will tape the student performances and air them during the Cottage Children’s Hospital & Children’s Miracle Network Telethon on May 30-31 to a TV audience reaching thousands across Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

In an interactive style borrowed from “American Idol” and “Dancing With the Stars”, TV viewers can send text message “votes” for their favorite performer during the telethon broadcast. The winner will be announced during the telethon.

Performers include:

Team E.M.I.D: The Encouraged, Motivated, Inspired, Determined dance troupe is made up of Robert Gutierrez, 16, Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria; Armando Cervantes, 17, Jonny Sanchez, 16, and Miguel Pacheco, 16, all students at Santa Barbara High School.

Landyn and Taylor Saputo: Landyn is an eighth-grader at Judkin’s Middle School in Pismo Beach. She has been performing since age 7, including appearances in Fiddler on the Roof, Annie and Ragtime at the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts.

Taylor is a sophomore at Arroyo Grande High School. Her acting credits include PCPA’s Annie, Beauty & The Beast and Brigadoon.

Angky Budiardjono: Angky, 18, is a senior at San Marcos High School. He has been singing all of his life. He won the Kids Helping Kids/Santa Barbara’s Got Talent contest at The Granada, and recently played Sancho Panza in San Marco High School’s production of Man of La Mancha.

Mendeleyev Allan-Blitz: Mendeleyev is a student at Dos Pueblos High School and an active performer. He most recently played Rooster in the Dos Pueblos High School production of Annie.

Rockin’ Pop Kids: Brooke Wallace, lead vocals, is 12 and attends La Colina Junior High and was a recent patient at Cottage Children’s Hospital. On lead guitar is Claudia Riveroll, 13, also from La Colina Junior High. On bass is Fabio Rodriguez, 11, from Peabody Charter School, and Marco Rodriguez, 13, on drums, from Santa Barbara Junior High. They are all students of music instructor Barbara Moseley in Santa Barbara.

After the student talent show, local Santa Barbara band Life at Big Bri’s, a favorite band of the school fundraising circuit, will perform danceable songs from the 1980s. Band members are Joey Osso on vocals/guitars, Bob Dolin on keyboards/guitars/vocals, Steve Puailoa on guitars/vocals, John Snyder on bass and Jesse Catalan on drums.

Admission is $25 for adults, $12 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for children 2 or younger. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club is at 1221 State St. Call 805.962.7776 for reservations.

— Maria Zate is Cottage Health System’s marketing and public affairs manager.