Boys’ Tennis: DP’s Sasha Gryaznov Advances to Finals

The Channel League boys’ tennis tournament continued Tuesday, and the following are the results of the singles semifinals at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club:
» Chase Melton (Santa Barbara) defeated Michael Lowe (Ventura) 6-2, 6-2
» Alexander (Sasha) Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos) defeated Nico Pollero (Santa Barbara) 6-4, 6-2
As expected, the top seeds advanced. Both sets saw a lot of incredible action. Spectators enjoyed long rallies, which included hopping backhands, crisp volleys, great angles, dropshots and baseline winners.
All players showed how well they could up the pace on the ball as well as place it.
The finals will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Cathedral Oaks.
The Channel League Tournament continues Wednesday, with doubles matches beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Dos Pueblos.
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.