Celebrate Cinco de Mayo — Casa de Canary Style

Get your margarita on the rocks this Cinco de Mayo. Head to the rooftop of the Canary Hotel, where they’ll take you south of the border — Casa de Canary style!

Don’t miss Wednesday’s hot rooftop party with music by DJ Matty Matt and DJ A-Rod, tequila tastings, a fish taco stand, and maybe even a mariachi or two.

Get your Mexican fiesta fix and come celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Casa de Canary from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The cost includes a first margarita on the house.

For tickets, click here or call 877.548.3237.

The Canary Hotel is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here, or call 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.