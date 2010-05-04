Cox Internet Customers Offline in Hour-Long Outage

Service restored to 'a few thousand' customers at 1:15 a.m., representative says

A Cox Communications equipment problem took down Internet service for “a few thousand Cox customers” in Montecito and Santa Barbara just after midnight Tuesday, a Cox supervisor said. Service was restored a little over an hour later.

The supervisor, reached at a Cox customer service center in Dayton, Ohio, was unable to provide a description of the problem, a precise location, the extent of the outage or the estimated time it would take to resolve the situation. He did say that a technician had been dispatched shortly after the outage was discovered at 12:05 a.m. and that “a few thousand Cox customers are affected.”

Service was restored at 1:15 a.m.

