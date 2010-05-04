Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Craig Zimmerman Joins Montecito Bank & Trust Board

He is president of The Towbes Group and has extensive real estate experience

By Carolyn Tulloh | May 4, 2010 | 10:19 p.m.

Craig Zimmerman has joined Montecito Bank & Trust’s board of directors.

Craig Zimmerman

“Craig’s extensive real estate experience makes him highly qualified to join the bank’s board, and we look forward to his active participation,” board chairman Michael Towbes said. “The challenges of this economic cycle require astute board planning, and we determined that Craig’s skill set would be of great value and an excellent complement to our existing board talent.”

Zimmerman is the president of The Towbes Group Inc., a full-service, diversified real estate development and management company with more than 2,000 apartment units and 2 million commercial square feet under management. He joined The Towbes Group in January 1999 after extensive commercial real estate experience in Los Angeles.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, entrepreneurial services from USC.

Zimmerman and his family live in Santa Barbara and are actively involved in the community.

He serves on the board of directors for Barrister Executive Suites Inc. and in many capacities for a variety of nonprofits. He serves as board chairman of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, trustee of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, trustee of The Towbes Foundation, trustee of Santa Barbara Middle School, a capital campaign member for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Habitat for Humanity, and as a Katherine Harvey Fellow at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Zimmerman is an avid bicyclist and participates regularly in racing competitions.

Montecito Bank & Trust, celebrating its 35th anniversary, has been designated a super premier or premier performing bank for the past 10 years by The Findley Reports, an independent service that rates the financial performance of California banks. Montecito Bank & Trust has branch offices in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

 
