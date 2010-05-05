Dehydrated Mountain Biker Rescued Off Tunnel Trail

His riding companion uses a cell phone to call 9-1-1

A mountain biker was rescued off Tunnel Trail on Tuesday afternoon after suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Emergency personnel from Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, County Fire and AMR Ambulance responded about 4:30 p.m. after the rider’s companion used his cell phone to call 9-1-1 for assistance.

Rescuers used calculated coordinates to direct County Fire Copter 309 to the area, and the riders were found on the Tunnel Trail about a third of the way down from East Camino Cielo.

A fire medic and SAR personnel determined that the rider should be flown out rather than hiking or carrying him out, risking further injury.

Copter 309 transported the man to the Santa Barbara Airport, where he was evaluated by AMR medics and released.

SAR personnel then hiked out with the other rider and their bikes.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .