Dream Foundation Asking Community to Vote Online
The nonprofit is in the running for a $50,000 Pepsi Refresh Project grant
By Erinn Lynch | May 4, 2010 | 7:42 p.m.
The Dream Foundation is in the running for a $50,000 grant through the Pepsi Refresh Project, and it needs the community to rally behind it and vote.
The grant would help the foundation fulfill its 10,000th dream for those facing life-threatening illnesses.
Click here to vote and to view the clip.
Residents can vote every day, up to 10 times per day, during May.
— Erinn Lynch is the communications manager for the Dream Foundation.
