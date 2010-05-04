Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Governor Drops Support for Offshore Drilling, Draws Ire of Local Environmentalists

Gulf of Mexico oil spill hits close to home with renewed controversy about a recently revised PXP deal

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 4, 2010 | 1:45 p.m.

Citing environmental repercussions from last week’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Monday that he no longer will support expanded oil drilling off the California coast.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Sacramento, Schwarzenegger touched on a deal that Santa Barbara residents know well: the Plains Exploration Petroleum, or PXP, deal.

The controversial deal divided many in the environmental community and involved negotiations between the Environmental Defense Center and PXP, a Texas oil company.

The two agreed that PXP would be allowed to drill at Platform Irene, which sits in federal waters off Vandenberg Air Force Base.

As a condition of the drilling, however, PXP would have to cease work at Irene in 2022, as well as at three other platforms, and pump $2 billion in royalties into state coffers.

But Schwarzenegger indicated Monday that the windfall from revenues might not be worth the risk.

“If I have a choice to make up $100 million and what I see in the Gulf of Mexico, I’d rather find a way to make up that $100 million,” he was quoted as saying in an Associated Press report.

In a statement released Monday, the Environmental Defense Center said it was surprised and disappointed to learn that the governor was withdrawing his support for the plan.

The group said it feels that the spill in the Gulf makes it that much more important to put an end to existing drilling off the coast, and pointed out that the platform that spewed millions of gallons of oil into the Santa Barbara Channel in 1969 is still in operation.

“Let us be clear: There is no other way under the law to shut down existing platforms,” the group said in the statement. “Our plan, negotiated as part of a settlement agreement, would have provided the only legal and available means to put an end to existing oil drilling off our coast. Without our plan, the platforms will continue drilling indefinitely. The longer the platforms operate, the greater the risk of an oil spill.”

News of the governor’s withdrawal comes a little more than a month after President Barack Obama signed off on expanding oil and gas development and exploration in some federal waters, though the California coast is not included in the plan.

Not everyone was disappointed with Schwarzenegger’s announcement, however.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava commended the decision, saying the proposal to continue the drilling, even in the short term, isn’t worth the risk.

“Now it’s time for PXP to pack up their tent and abandon their plans to open up the California coast to new, dirty and dangerous offshore oil drilling,” he said. “California doesn’t want to suffer the same fate as Louisiana. ... We must not let this happen here.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 