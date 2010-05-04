Governor Drops Support for Offshore Drilling, Draws Ire of Local Environmentalists

Citing environmental repercussions from last week’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Monday that he no longer will support expanded oil drilling off the California coast.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Sacramento, Schwarzenegger touched on a deal that Santa Barbara residents know well: the Plains Exploration Petroleum, or PXP, deal.

The controversial deal divided many in the environmental community and involved negotiations between the Environmental Defense Center and PXP, a Texas oil company.

The two agreed that PXP would be allowed to drill at Platform Irene, which sits in federal waters off Vandenberg Air Force Base.

As a condition of the drilling, however, PXP would have to cease work at Irene in 2022, as well as at three other platforms, and pump $2 billion in royalties into state coffers.

But Schwarzenegger indicated Monday that the windfall from revenues might not be worth the risk.

“If I have a choice to make up $100 million and what I see in the Gulf of Mexico, I’d rather find a way to make up that $100 million,” he was quoted as saying in an Associated Press report.

In a statement released Monday, the Environmental Defense Center said it was surprised and disappointed to learn that the governor was withdrawing his support for the plan.

The group said it feels that the spill in the Gulf makes it that much more important to put an end to existing drilling off the coast, and pointed out that the platform that spewed millions of gallons of oil into the Santa Barbara Channel in 1969 is still in operation.

“Let us be clear: There is no other way under the law to shut down existing platforms,” the group said in the statement. “Our plan, negotiated as part of a settlement agreement, would have provided the only legal and available means to put an end to existing oil drilling off our coast. Without our plan, the platforms will continue drilling indefinitely. The longer the platforms operate, the greater the risk of an oil spill.”

News of the governor’s withdrawal comes a little more than a month after President Barack Obama signed off on expanding oil and gas development and exploration in some federal waters, though the California coast is not included in the plan.

Not everyone was disappointed with Schwarzenegger’s announcement, however.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava commended the decision, saying the proposal to continue the drilling, even in the short term, isn’t worth the risk.

“Now it’s time for PXP to pack up their tent and abandon their plans to open up the California coast to new, dirty and dangerous offshore oil drilling,” he said. “California doesn’t want to suffer the same fate as Louisiana. ... We must not let this happen here.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .