Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

InTouch Health Closes $10 Million Private Placement with Michigan Venture Capital Fund

Investment fuels product development and expansion plans, as well as public offering proposal

By Jennifer Neisse | May 4, 2010 | 3:20 p.m.

InTouch Technologies Inc., the Goleta-based company known as InTouch Health, has announced the completion of a private placement of $10 million.

The financing round was led by Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Beringea through its InvestMichigan! Growth Capital Fund, which provides venture and expansion-stage capital to businesses with operations in Michigan.

InTouch Health’s largest investor, Galen Partners of Stamford, Conn., led the returning insiders in providing the remainder of the round, which included InvestCare Partners and Twenty One East Victoria Investments, among others. The growth capital raised will help support the acceleration of InTouch Health’s commercial and product development plans, as well as infrastructure investment in preparation for a public offering.

“InTouch has emerged as a clear leader in telemedicine with unique endpoint devices, best-in-class connectivity solutions, and clinical protocols that provide superior patient care while driving cost out of the health care system,” said Michael Gross, managing director at Beringea.

“With over 10,000 Remote Presence sessions per quarter, InTouch technology is emerging as a mainstream tool in health-care delivery.”

InTouch Health provides comprehensive telehealth solutions that allow physicians to remotely perform complete and real-time consults with hospital patients by removing time and distance barriers. With expertise available at a moment’s notice, Remote Presence allows for innovative health-care delivery models leading to improved quality of care. The company partners with health systems, hospitals and physician groups to build sustainable telemedicine programs that yield outstanding clinical outcomes and financial results. There are more than 300 hospital locations enrolled in its Remote Presence telemedicine network.

“Health-care reform is driving the need for a new modality of health-care delivery across the country,” said Dr. Yulun Wang, chairman and CEO of InTouch Health. “We believe that Remote Presence solutions will play a big role in this reform.

“This capital allows us to accelerate the development of our product roadmap, as well as expand our market presence domestically and internationally.”

Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray served as the company’s adviser and sole placement agent on this financing.

— Jennifer Neisse is marketing communications manager at InTouch Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 