Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Guns Pose Threat to Democracy

By Toni Wellen | May 4, 2010 | 7:18 p.m.

It’s a normal day at the coffee shop. People are sipping coffee, talking on cell phones, using their iPods or Blackberries, and working on their laptops. A group of guys stroll in with guns visibly in holsters strapped to their sides. The people using their 21st-century technologies look up from their laptops and are bewildered, suddenly confronted with a scene from the wild, wild west.

The problem may sound amusing, but it’s deadly serious. The political right perceived an opportunity to expand its base by reaching into the insurrectionist community and gun rights enthusiasts. Along with the tea party confusion and the angry town halls, perhaps millions of misinformed Americans erroneously believe our democratically elected president is a socialist, that he wasn’t born here, that he is a Muslim and his administration is “an oppressive, totalitarian government” — and their guns enable them to do something about it.

Insurrection: the act of organized opposition or revolt against civil authority or a constituted government.

Insurrectionists claim that unfettered access to guns is necessary to keep people free. When a militant minority’s concept of freedom has the potential to endanger or inflame through the use of irrational anger along with the threat of gun violence, the rest of the people are at risk.

Are we, the general public, paying attention to what is really going on here? If you label these people as a minority fringe group, you do so at America’s peril. Their use of force threatens our nation’s political equality.

Hear a national expert, Josh Horwitz, co-author of Guns, Democracy, and the Insurrectionist Idea on May 16 at the Coalition Against Gun Violence’s 15th annual luncheon. Call 805.564.6803 for more information.

Toni Wellen
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 