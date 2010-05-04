Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO-SB Panel to Discuss Saving Green by Going Green

Learn how to use less energy at home and at work at the May 26 breakfast meeting

By Karen Dwyer | May 4, 2010 | 5:32 p.m.

Do you leave on lights in the rooms you aren’t using? Are your computers on even when no one is there to use them? Do you know you can compost all kinds of things at the office (used coffee grinds and filters, napkins, etc.) just by having a container to put things in? Or that it costs more to trash than to recycle?

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara will present a panel of experts to offer insights as to why we all need to do more to use less and recycle more to ensure the planet survives for future generations.

The discussion will take place during NAWBO-SB’s monthly breakfast meeting from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. May 26 at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., lower level. The cost is $30 members and $40 for nonmembers, and $10 more at the door.

The panelists will be Bob and Debbie Hart, Realtors and environmentalists, and Dena Phillips, environmental manager for MarBorg Industries.

Debbie and Bob Hart were the owners of Century 21 A Hart Realty Inc. from May 1991 through September 2006. They were first introduced to the “green” movement by their son and now are passionate about educating people about the importance of incorporating environmentally sound practices in their lives.

Bob Hart is an instructor of a two-day green designation course for the National Association of Realtors and was awarded its Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding green teaching. He is also NAR’s liaison to the U.S. Department of Energy. He chairs the Green Task Force for the California Association of Realtors and serves on the board of directors of the California Home Energy Efficiency Rating Service.

The Harts have remodeled a number of homes, handling all aspects of the projects themselves. They are currently powering a home and their office building by the sun.

Philips, who joined MarBorg in 2009, oversees recycling for each jurisdiction in the Tri-Counties and reports to the state. She conducts public outreach and tries to educate businesses on the value and importance of recycling. She holds a master’s degree in physical chemistry from UCSB and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and dance from Harvey Mudd College.

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners is a dynamic organization for women who own all or part of their businesses. NAWBO–SB is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy. Click here for more information.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.

