Red Cross’ Safe Kids Day to Emphasize Disaster Preparedness

Registration is under way for the May 22 event

Santa Barbara County is subject to many natural disasters including earthquakes, floods and wildfires, but many children don’t know how to prepare for and respond to disasters, causing angst and anxiety for younger members of the community.

To provide disaster preparedness information and to empower children, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, with support from State Farm and Citrix Online, will present its second annual “Safe Kids Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at 2707 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Targeting first- through sixth-graders, Safe Kids Day will be filled with fun, interactive methods of learning, taken from the Red Cross curriculum for kids, Masters of Disaster, on the science behind natural disasters and how to prepare for and stay safe during and after a disaster.

Children will rotate through a variety of scheduled interactive presentations on topics such as fire, earthquake, flood, how to build a disaster supply kit, calling 9-1-1, general first aid, water safety, lightning safety and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. They will also be given a tour of a mock emergency shelter and the Red Cross emergency response vehicle.

Each child who completes the full session will receive a Red Cross Masters of Disaster certification card and a goody bag.

“We are so excited to bring this important information to children in our community, with the assistance of our generous sponsors, State Farm and Citrix Online,” said Louise Kolbert, director of emergency services for the local Red Cross. “Children will pass the information along to their families, and in turn, our entire county will be safer and more prepared in the event of a disaster.”

Space is limited and registration is required for the interactive presentations. To register, click here or call Karyn Boenker at the Red Cross at 805.687.1331 x123. The deadline to register is May 17.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.