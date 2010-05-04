Reid’s Appliances Opens Outlet on Anacapa Street
The company also will maintain its original location in Ventura
By Ted Hoagland | May 4, 2010 | 12:57 p.m.
Reid’s Appliances has opened a Santa Barbara store at 409 Anacapa St., formerly occupied by Boater’s World.
The prominent 6,432-square-foot building is at the corner of Gutierrez Street and shares a parking lot with Staples.
Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor, and Scott Glenn and Jason Jaeger of Radius Group represented the lessee.
Reid’s Appliances still has its original location in Ventura and has been in operation since 1966.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
