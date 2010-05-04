City Council Approves Bridge Bid for Airport Terminal Project

Meanwhile, concert promoters discuss the city's denial of a permit for the West Beach Festival

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday discussed the ongoing Santa Barbara Airport terminal project, which includes $2.5 million for glass-sided boarding bridges.

The staff recommended giving the contract to JBT AeroTech for the three boarding bridges, which span from airplanes to the terminal, and the council voted unanimously to approve its bid.

JBT’s low bid of $2.25 million doesn’t include design and other costs, which would bring the project costs to $2.5 million.

The project is funded by the Airport Bond Fund, and the Santa Barbara Airport would be one of the first to have glass-sided boarding bridges in the United States, staff said.

Construction on the new terminal is about 20 percent completed, and staff plan to move in around next March.

There are ongoing bids and plans for a baggage conveyer system, flight information displays, passenger seating and concessions for the new building.

During public comment Tuesday, Twiin Productions owners Jeremy and Josh Pemberton spoke about the city denying the permit for this year’s West Beach Festival. The Parks & Recreation Department denied the permit because of complaints regarding parking, sound levels and artists’ profanity.

“We’ve invested everything into it,” Jeremy Pemberton said, assuring the council they could correct all of the city’s concerns and that they plan to appeal the decision.

Twiin Productions is also entwined in a legal battle with another concert promoter, Jacalyn Kane.

Kane sued Twiin Productions last August, and the Pembertons countersued with a cross-complaint. Kane’s complaint included 13 causes of action, including fraud and breach of contract, and the cross-complaint includes charges of slander and breach of faith, among other things.

Activist Kate Smith also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, announcing her write-in candidacy for the county Board of Supervisors’ Second District seat, currently held by Janet Wolf. Write-in candidates have until May 25 to file candidacy and nomination papers with the county election office.

The City Council will meet again at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a special budget workshop. Members will look at the budgets for the community development and library departments and the Redevelopment Agency.

The meeting will be in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .