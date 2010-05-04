Santa Barbara Junior High Gearing Up for Renaissance Faire

Santa Barbara Junior High School will hold its 12th annual Renaissance Faire from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the public is invited.

Created in 1996 by Principal Gerrie Fausett, the Renaissance Faire was designed to be a school function with a fun or different twist, involving as many teachers and students from across the core disciplines as possible.

The faire is an important part of the school’s seventh-grade program, and it traditionally takes place in the medieval month of May.

All seventh-graders sign up to participate by working in various booths or activities on the day of faire, and they must come in the costume of any one or any time period they learned about in social studies classes.

Booth themes include magic potions, black plague, garland making and henna hand painting. Not to be missed are examples of illuminated manuscripts and a “History Museum” in the lobby area.

