Boys’ Tennis: Ventura Team Sails Through Doubles Tourney

Doubles and singles finals to get under way Thursday

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 5, 2011 | 12:26 a.m.

The paradisiacal weather continued Wednesday over San Marcos High School, which hosted the Channel League doubles tennis tournament.

Again, the best from each school came out to play. Most seeded teams had at least one tough round. Only one team, Ventura’s Brendan McClain and Michael Lowe, hardly struggled as they took down their opponents quickly and lost only three games in two rounds.

The Dos Pueblos High School team of Mason Casady and Peter Shao did well in taking the Santa Barbara High team of Logan Liddell and Mitchell Kuhn to three sets. We saw a lot of fiery shots and momentum shifts.

Once Liddell and Kuhn finished, they were on to another long battle against the powerful Royals team of Petar Jivkov and Travis Enholm. The Chargers’ team of Eric Katz and Sean Handley climbed back from a first set deficit of 0-3 to reach 4-5, but sprayed a few balls out, and Cooper Matthiesen and Graham Maassen took that set. The second set seesawed back and forth, with aggressive shotmaking from both sides, but “M and M” prevailed.

Seeds

No. 1: Brendan McClain/Michael Lowe (Ventura)
No. 2: Morgan Hale/Jack Damen (Santa Barbara)
No. 3: Cooper Mathieson/Graham Maasen (Santa Barbara)
No. 4: Logan Liddell/Mitchell Kuhn (Santa Barbara)
No. 5: Petar Jivkov/Travis Enholm (San Marcos)
No. 6: Eric Katz/Sean Handley (Dos Pueblos)
No. 7: Jackson Mann/Jackson Foster (San Marcos)
No. 8: Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen (Dos Pueblos)

Results

First Round

McClain/Lowe (V) defeated Parker Funk/Garrett Timmons (SM) 6-2, 6-0
Roberts/Franzen (DP) defeated Brian Perrett/Andres Parra (Buena) 6-1, 6-0
Jivkov/Enholm (SM) defeated Blake Gurrola/Kevin Holst (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
Liddell/Kuhn (SB) defeated Mason Casady/Peter Shao 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
Matthieson/Maassen (SB) defeated Noah Killman/Peter Prudhomme (Buena) 6-3, 6-3
Katz/Handley (DP) defeated Parker Harris/Brogan Wheeland (V) 6-2, 6-1
Mann/Foster (SM) defeated Connor Dann/Cullen McAlpine (V) 6-0, 6-0
Hale/Damen (SB) defeated Garrett Hazarian/Adam Smith (SM) 6-1, 6-1

Second Round

McClain/Lowe (V) defeated Roberts/Franzen (DP) 6-1, 6-0
Jivkov/Enholm (SM) defeated Liddell/Kuhn (SB) 6-2, 7-5
Matthieson/Maassen (SB) defeated Katz/Handley (DP) 6-4, 6-4
Hale/Damen (SB) defeated Mann/Foster (SM)  7-5, 6-0

Semifinals

McClain/Lowe (V) vs. Jivkov/Enholm (SM)
Matthieson/Maassen (SB) vs. Hale/Damen (SB)

Singles Final

Jared Madison (DP) vs. Booie Grant (SB)

The doubles semifinals will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, 5800 Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta. The doubles and singles finals will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the athletic club.

Way to go, Channel League players! Please come out to watch.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

