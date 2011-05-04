Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:51 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara to Lead Clean Sweep of Harbor Waters

Divers and dock workers will team up Saturday to remove debris from the seafloor

By Mick Kronman for the Santa Barbara Harbor | May 4, 2011 | 7:23 p.m.

The seafloor in any busy harbor can grow littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting boating safety, navigability and the environment. You may ask yourself: What’s really down there, and how can we clean it up?

Enter Santa Barbara Harbor’s Fifth Annual Operation Clean Sweep from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, May 7.

A team of divers will plunge into harbor waters under Marina 1 “A” through “D” finger docks supported by 25 dock workers who will cart off and catalog what the divers retrieve. They will be joined by safety boats and vessels capable of lifting heavy objects.

The City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department will join Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, the Surfrider Foundation, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and harbor dive businesses.

The public is welcome to come down to watch the activities. It’s surprising what comes up! Each year, about two tons of seafloor junk is retrieved — traps, bicycles, steering wheels, barbecues and more.

For more information, call the Harbormaster’s Office at 805.564.5531.

— Mick Kronman is the operations manager for the Santa Barbara Harbor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 